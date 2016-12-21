BSNL customers to get 0.75% discount on e-payment of bills

Customers of state-run telecom firm BSNL will get 0.75 discount on online or electronic payment of their bills, telecom minister Manoj Sinha today said.
Dec 21, 2016, 09.48 PM | Source: PTI

| 1 Comments
"MOS for Communication and Railways, Manoj Sinha announced 0.75 per cent incentive or discount on online or electronic payment. BSNL, in line with the government's vision of making India cashless, requests its esteemed customers to join BSNL in our walk towards a cashless society," BSNL said in a statement.

Customers can pay bill through BSNL portal or BSNL mobile application to avail discount.

"Our esteemed customers can now avail a discount / incentive of 0.75 per cent on the invoiced amount (excluding Service Tax) while making online or electronic payment before pay by date with effect from December 22, 2016 till March 31, 2017 for post-paid bills --(landline, Broadband, GSM) and GSM Pre-paid Recharges," the statement said.

For post-paid customers the discount will be reflected in their next bill, the statement said.

