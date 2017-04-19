App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 19, 2017 04:42 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

BSF jawan who highlighted govt apathy dismissed from service

Officials said Tej Bahadur was sacked on the basis of a report of a staff court of inquiry (SCoI). The inquiry found the constable-rank jawan guilty of making false charges.

BSF jawan who highlighted govt apathy dismissed from service

BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, who had highlighted the poor quality of food served to soldiers through a social media post, has been dismissed from service.

Officials said Tej Bahadur was sacked on the basis of a report of a staff court of inquiry (SCoI). The inquiry found the constable-rank jawan guilty of making false charges.

"The action has been taken under the Border Security Force Act that is applicable to all the personnel serving in the paramilitary force," said a senior officer.

"Yadav has been found guilty on certain charges of indiscipline, including uploading the said video in violation of laid down procedures and rules. He has an option to appeal against the verdict within three months’ time," he added.

“Will seek legal recourse against this. Will move higher court,” Tej Bahadur told CNN-News18.

The jawan had claimed that poor quality food was being served to soldiers on the Line of Control (LoC).

In videos uploaded on social media platforms, he had claimed that while the government procured essentials for them, the higher-ups and officers “sold it off” in an “illegal” manner in the market and they have to suffer.

Yadav was serving in the 29th battalion of the force and had been transferred to a BSF battalion in Jammu during the inquiry.

