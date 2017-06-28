App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 27, 2017 09:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE to suspend trading in 11 companies for violating norms

Leading stock exchange BSE will suspend trading in the securities of as many as 11 companies from July 19 as they failed to comply with certain norms for two consecutive quarters.

BSE to suspend trading in 11 companies for violating norms

Leading stock exchange BSE will suspend trading in the securities of as many as 11 companies from July 19 as they failed to comply with certain norms for two consecutive quarters.

In case they comply with the norms by July 13, they would not face trading suspension.

The firms that face suspension are Birla Transasia Carpets Ltd, Jay Energy & S Energies, Anil Ltd, Koa Tools India, Krishana Fabrics, Orbit Corporation, Rubber Products, Sancia Global Infraprojects, SM Energy Teknik & Electronics, Software Technology Group International and Pochiraju Industries.

The exchange has also ordered the freezing of the entire promoter shareholding of these companies from Tuesday, 27 till further notice.

"Trading in securities of the companies (11) will be suspended with effect from July 19, 2017, on account of non- compliance with Regulation 55 A of the Sebi (Depositories and Participants) Regulations 1996 for two consecutive quarters — December 2016 and March 2017," BSE said in a circular.

Under Sebi's Depositories and Participants Regulation 55 A, every firm will have to submit the audit report, on a quarterly basis to the bourse, about the reconciliation of the total issued capital, listed capital, and capital held by depositories in dematerialised form and the details of changes in share capital during the quarter.

Further, the exchange said the suspension will continue till such time these firms comply with the norms.

The exchange said 15 days after suspension, trading in the shares of non-compliant companies would be allowed on a restricted basis or in 'Trade for Trade basis in Z group' only on the first trading day of every week for six months.

"Revocation of suspension would be subject to the companies further complying with the procedure and all extant norms prescribed for revocation of suspension," it added.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.