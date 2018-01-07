BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 6,600-crore govt bonds

Leading stock exchange BSE will auction investment limits for foreign investors for purchase of government bonds worth over Rs 6,600 crore on Monday.

The auction for investment limits for such securities has been receiving a good response from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in recent past.

The auction will be conducted on BSE's ebidxchange platform from 3:30 pm to 5:30 pm, after the close of market hours.

The debt auction quota gives overseas investors the right to invest in the debt up to the limit purchased.

"Live bidding session for allocation of debt investment limits (Rs 6,666 crore) for FII/FPI/sub accounts shall be conducted on January 8, 2018 on exchange's 'ebidxchange' platform," BSE said in a notice.

Besides, a mock bidding session was conducted on Friday to check the system's performance.

In an auction conducted last month, investment limits for government debt securities had attracted bids to the tune of Rs 4,061 crore by FPIs as against Rs 3,074 crore on offer.