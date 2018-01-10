App
HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 10, 2018 07:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BSE and NSE to launch new IRF contracts from Thursday

Leading Exchanges BSE and NSE will launch a new interest rate futures (IRF) contracts offering 7.17 percent yield on government bonds, from Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The 10-year-bencmark bonds would mature on January 8, 2028, BSE and NSE said in separate circulars.

An IRF is a contract between a buyer and a seller agreeing to the future delivery of any interest-bearing asset such as government bonds.

The cash-settled IRFs provide market participants an option to hedge risks arising from fluctuations in interest rates, which depend on various factors, including the RBI policy, demand for liquidity and flow of overseas funds.

"Interest rates futures contracts based on 7.17 percent government bonds, maturing on January 8, 2028 will be made available for trading with effect today, " the circulars from the exchanges said.

Banks, primary dealers, mutual funds, insurers, FIIs, corporates and brokers, as well as retail investors trade in this product.

