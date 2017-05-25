BS 3 fire sale: Car & bike makers suffered a toll of Rs 500 cr on discounts in March

The two-day fire sale on March 30-31, which saw liquidation of more than 3 lakh vehicles, resulted in a combined loss of more than Rs 500 crore to vehicle makers on account of discounts and provisioning.

Companies, whose stocks are publicly traded such as Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra commanded a larger share of discounts given out during the sale period. Together with unlisted companies like Honda, Harley Davidson, Suzuki the total discounts given by the auto industry is estimated to have touched Rs 800 crore.

The Supreme Court imposed a ban on sale and registration of old generation Bharat Stage III (BS III or BS 3) stocks after March 31, 2017. This led to cleaning up of inventories with dealers through unusually high discounts.

Hero Motocorp, the market leader in two-wheelers, reported a hit of Rs 193 crore on account of discounts given on BS 3 stocks, the steepest amongst all players. It had an inventory of over 3.28 lakh of BS 3 vehicles before the sale began.

Tata Motors, the biggest commercial vehicle player in India, was the hardest hit amongst the CV players as it had the largest inventory of BS 3 vehicles. The Mumbai-based company made a provisioning of Rs 148 crore for the BS 3 inventory but it excludes the actual discounts given during the period.

While none of its passenger vehicles like Scorpio and XUV 500 were likely impacted by the sudden changeover to BS 4, Mahindra & Mahindra was hit in several other segments. Medium and heavy trucks, light buses, three-wheelers, commercial four-wheelers (small cargo carriers) and two-wheelers were hit badly as they had engines running on BS 3 standards. The company is expected to take a hit of a minimum of Rs 100 crore due to the discounts.

Chennai-based TVS Motors said it had absorbed a hit of Rs 57 crore on its balance sheet due to steep discounting during the previous quarter. Its dealers had to liquidate as much stocks as possible during the two days to avoid being stuck with unsold units which comprised of bikes, scooters and three-wheelers.

Bajaj Auto, the maker of Pulsar and Avenger, was the least hit because of the ruling. Kevin D’Sa, Chief Financial Officer, stated recently that the total impact due to discounting of BS 3 stocks stood at Rs 16 crore. The company had switched to BS 4 standards much before the March 31 deadline. There were, however, some unsold stock lying with dealers which were given at high discounts.

Amongst the unlisted companies it was mainly the two-wheeler brands that suffered the most since commercial vehicle companies like Daimler, Scania and MAN did not have BS 3 inventory.

Honda had the largest stock of BS 3 vehicles among the unlisted entities totaling to 2 lakh. The company has given discounts of Rs 22,000-30,000 on this stock to liquidate them. Rivals like Yamaha and Suzuki were not far behind either.

Even premium and luxury two-wheeler makers like Harley-Davidson, Ducati, Kawasaki, Triumph and Hyosung offered discounts of up to Rs 2.5 lakh on the BS 3 class of vehicles.