Britannia eyes 50% market share in premium cream biscuits in 2 years

Leading FMCG player Britannia Industries is aiming to increase its market share in the Rs 1,800-crore premium cream biscuits category from 35 percent to 50 percent in the next two years.

"We are relaunching 'Treat', which is our flagship brand in the premium cream biscuit. We have around 35 percent share in premium creams and the idea is to build this share to 50 percent in the next two years," Britannia Industries Vice- President (Marketing) Ali Harris Shere told PTI.

The company will be investing Rs 50 crore on Treat in the next nine to 12 months, while the total investment for premium creams category would be Rs 100 crore over the next nine to 12 months.

"We will achieve this (market share of 50 percent) through multiple activities which will straddle between Pure Magic, Bourbon and Treat.

"Treat is going to play a significant part in bridging this gap between 35 to 50 percent, we will be doing more initiatives on Treat, a lot of work happening on Bourbon and Pure Magic, new products, disruptive products and we are likely to come up with one initiative every quarter," he said.

The company has 10 stock keeping units at present in its Treat portfolio and is expanding its target audience to tweens and teens, apart from focusing on kids.

Premium creams contribute around 7.5 percent to the overall company's revenue in the biscuits category, which it expects to increase over 10 per cent with these initiatives.

Shere said things are returning to normalcy post the implementation of goods and services tax in July.

The company is also looking to increase its rural contribution to 35-40 percent in the next few years.

"Rural contributes around 30 per cent of our portfolio and we are growing faster in rural than urban areas. The idea is to shift the contribution further in favour of rural because we are doing initiatives like a lot of distribution. We are reaching out to more outlets, we are working in certain states where rural component is very large like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, among others.

"From marketing perspective, we are looking at new price points, more rural driven packs. The idea is to go to 35-40 percent over the next few years," he said.