App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 01, 2018 01:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Britannia enters chocolate wafers segment with Pure Magic chocolush, to take on KitKat, Perk

The maker of Good Day and Marie biscuit will sale chocolate wafers under the Pure Magic biscuit brand.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

One of India’s largest biscuit maker, Britannia Industries, has ventured into the chocolate wafers category by taking on the likes of Nestle’s KitKat and Cadbury’s Perk, according to a report published in The Economic Times.

The maker of Good Day and Marie biscuit will sell chocolate wafers under the Pure Magic biscuit brand.

Britannia VP marketing Ali Harris Shere told the financial daily that ‘this marks our first time in the real chocolate space and we will retail the product accordingly, with the main focus on modern and e-commerce.

The company launched the product in Bengaluru and now plans to take it pan-India.

related news

According to the research firm Nielsen, Britannia commands 30 percent market share in the Rs 27,000-crore biscuit category in which it competes with Parle and ITC’s Sunfeast.

The company which was founded in 1892 and has a presence in biscuits, breads, dairy, cakes and rusk categories entered into an exclusive tie-up with Amazon in 2014 to sell its product on the latter website such as Good Day Chunkies, a super-premium chocolate chip cookie.

Britannia sales were impacted by the cash crunch led to demonetisation announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2016 created partial slowdown in consumption of confectionery products as it is mostly driven by cash.

tags #Britannia Industries #Business

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.