App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 25, 2017 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brigade Enterprises to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through private placement of shares to institutional investors for future growth of the company.

Brigade Enterprises to raise up to Rs 500 cr via QIP

Realty firm Brigade Enterprises plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore through private placement of shares to institutional investors for future growth of the company.

In a BSE filing, the Bengaluru-based developer informed that the board "approved the raising of up to Rs 500 crore by way of Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)."

The opening of the issue, fixation of issue price, closing of the issue and allotment of equity shares will be done by the committee of directors of the company, it added.

In August last year, the company's shareholders had approved the proposal to raise up to Rs 500 crore through issue of securities.

The company's share price today closed 4.22 percent higher at Rs 254.30 apiece on BSE.

tags #Business

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.