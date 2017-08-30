App
Aug 30, 2017 02:58 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bridgestone India ropes in PV Sindhu as brand ambassador

As part of a three-year agreement, Sindhu will be included in Bridgestone’s activations around its Worldwide Olympic Partnership, said Franco Annunzito, Senior VP and Executive officer Bridgestone Corporation in a press conference here today.

Tyre major Bridgestone India today announced ace badminton player and Olympic silver medallist P V Sindhu as its first brand ambassador.

Sindhu is among the world’s leading professional badminton players who recently earned a silver medal at the World Badminton Championship in Glasgow.

The Padma Shri recipient became the first Indian woman to win an Olympic silver medal at Rio in 2016.

"Sindhu’s journey is an epitome of perseverance and determination and is a setting example for the youth to ‘Chase Your Dream’ which echoes with Bridgestone’s global association with the Olympic games. She is persistent, dependable and carries a winning attitude, which personifies our brand ethos," Annunzito said.

On her partnership with Bridgestone India, Sindhu said: "I am honoured to be associated with Bridgestone India and particularly excited to be its first brand ambassador".

Bridgestone has a strong sports lineage which is further strengthened with their Worldwide Olympic Partnership.

The tyre company had earlier said it will invest USD 304. 3 million (around Rs 1,940 crore) over the next five years to expand its two manufacturing plants in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

The company, which is a part of Japan's Bridgestone Corporation, plans to expand facilities at Pune (Chakan) and Indore (Kheda).

"After expansion, the production capacity will increase to 40,000 tyres per day from the existing 25,000," Annunzito said.

