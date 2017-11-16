App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 16, 2017 12:43 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Brexit deters some international staff from London tech firms: Survey

As a result nearly two-thirds of London's tech entrepreneurs believe Britain's vote to leave the European Union has already damaged the international reputation of the city's tech sector, although they still said it was the best place for start ups.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

One in three tech companies in London have seen talks with potential international hires fall through due to Britain's decision to leave the European Union, according to a survey from industry body Tech London Advocates.

As a result nearly two-thirds of London's tech entrepreneurs believe Britain's vote to leave the European Union has already damaged the international reputation of the city's tech sector, although they still said it was the best place for start ups.

Britain's digital sector has been vocal in its concern that Brexit, and in particular ending free movement of labour, could threaten London's status as the leading European destination for tech start-ups and investment by major internet groups.

Companies including Facebook, Google, Amazon and Snapchat have announced plans to expand in London since the Brexit vote, but have said they need to be able to attract the best people.

related news

Tech London Advocates, a private sector network of 5,400 tech founders in Britain, said one in three companies had struggled to secure an international hire which they attributed to Brexit, according to a survey of 113 of its members.

But 60 percent said they still believed London was the best place to start a tech company.

"Entrepreneurs are defined by their ability to turn challenges into opportunities and the sentiment across London's tech sector is increasingly one of determination, conviction and ambition," said Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates.

"Slowing down access to European talent will make growing a tech company harder, but London is focused on strengthening its relationship with tech hubs across Europe and around the world that are already fuelling our investment pipeline."

Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain would double the number of visas available to exceptional workers in areas like tech and science to 2,000 to help keep the country ahead after Brexit.

tags #Brexit #European Union #World News

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.