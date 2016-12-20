Brands Tata, Ratan Tata may have suffered in feud with Mistry

Two months into the Tata Sons-Cyrus Mistry feud, there is little sign of any side having a clear edge. But the battle of attrition—by turns nasty and petty—appears to be taking a bigger toll on brand Ratan Tata even as the USD 100 billion Tata group is being roiled by the feud.

Some of the allegations made by the Tata Sons camp was meant to inflict maximum reputational damage on Cyrus Mistry. But in doing so, brand Tata as well brand Ratan Tata too appears to have suffered some amount of collateral damage.

High profile exits at the top have always shaken the foundations of the companies. The question remains whether such issues have a lasting impact on its brand image.

“Tata is a great guarantor of good quality products. I don’t think that (brand) will get affected very much,” said ad veteran, Bharat Dabholkar.

“More than that what has affected more is the image of Ratan Tata,” says Dabholkar, adding, “what we all had seen was the Tata tradition, subtle behaviour, no extravaganza. So now with this tussle, Ratan Tata as a brand has definitely got affected.”

While the Tata Group may have had its own reasons to fire Mistry, the manner of the sacking is being viewed by many as “un-Tata” like.

N Chandramouli, CEO of Trust Advisory Research, a brand insights company, says: “As an individual, Ratan Tata’s decision to sack Mistry abruptly, followed by all the public allegations made against Mistry by the Tata camp has definitely tainted brand Ratan Tata.”

A report by brands insights company TRA Research, formerly Trust Research Advisory, found that the trust factor of the group stood at the second position among top 5 brands in the country in the year Mistry was offered the chairmanship of Tata Sons. It held on to that position in 2011, too. It is now at the fifth position in 2016, but remains the only Indian company in the top five rankings.

The ranking is done on 61 parameters of trust and includes 425 questions.

The group’s ranking went up a notch to 3rd position in 2014 but slipped to 4th in 2015 and is at 5th position in 2016. Incidentally, it still remains the only Indian company in the top five rankings.

According to Chandramouli, what seems to have dented Ratan Tata’s image further is the perception that Mistry has been dignified in his response.

“The tussle has not only affected the image but also the market capitalization of Tata group by 2-3 trillion rupees,” he said adding that there could be an impact on sales of the group over the next two or three quarters.

Backing Chandramouli, JN Gupta, former ED, SEBI said that the transparency, a principle associated with the Tata Group, has taken a hit by not giving a reason for expelling Mistry has tarnished the group’s image of transparency.

“Mistry was not given a chance to explain nor was given time to serve any notice period. This is against the law of natural justice,” he said.

The spat between the Tata group and Mistry has so far played out in full media glare, with both groups accusing each other of unethical, dubious and even downright illegal practices. Nervous investors have dumped shares, causing a majority of Tata group companies to underperform benchmark indices over the last couple of months.

Harish Bijoor, chief executive officer of brand and business strategy firm Harish Bijoor Consults Inc, says that the consumer would not be unduly bothered about the rumblings at the Tata Sons board as the trust factor has been deeply associated and ingrained in his or her mind.

“Brand and Rata Tata co incidentally are status brands,” he says. “This is a function of the long number of years, reputation, and trust. So brand equity of Ratan Tata is shaken but not stirred.”

But this is not the first time that the Tata group has been in the midst of a controversy, and some image managers feel this storm too shall pass without any lasting damage.

“Brand Tata has a reputation for weathering storms,” says Harindra Singh, Chairman and Managing Director of Percept Ltd.

“Any brand associated with any controversy suddenly has maximum recall. In this case, Ratan Tata was like a dormant brand everybody knew but wasn’t top of mind. but suddenly the Rata Tata brand is active from being passive.”