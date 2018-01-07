App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 07, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

BPL targets consumer biz turnover of Rs 500 crore in 3 years

BPL is eyeing over five-fold increase in the turnover of its consumer business to Rs 500 crore in the next three years as it expands its product portfolio and strengthens distribution.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

BPL is eyeing over five-fold increase in the turnover of its consumer business to Rs 500 crore in the next three years as it expands its product portfolio and strengthens distribution.

The company's consumer business, through a joint venture with Japan's Sanyo Electric, collapsed after the Japanese company ceased to exist globally in 2006-07. BPL re-entered the market two years ago with a select range of products through the online distribution channel.

"Our vision is to cross over Rs 500 crore turnover in the consumer business in the next three years. We believe there is opportunity and potential to increase our business. BPL has good brand recall," BPL Ltd COO Manmohan Ganesh told PTI.

BPL's consumer business is looking at closing the current financial year with turnover of Rs 100 crore.

BPL has an exclusive distribution tie up with Amazon to sell its products in the country.

In the next five years, BPL's consumer business will only be available online.

The company is also working with Amazon to jointly develop a smart television and voice-based Alexa speakers, Ganesh said.

Ganesh said the company will enter the audio segment with launch of Alexa speaker and sound bars in the current calendar year and also widen portfolio of existing categories including television, refrigerators and air conditioners.

tags #BPL #Business #Compnaies #India

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.