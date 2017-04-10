BookaTruck to raise Rs 25 cr to expand ops

Truck booking startup BookaTruck looks to raise about Rs 25 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal to expand its presence across the country.

BookaTruck launched the app-based service for booking of heavy commercial vehicles in February this year.

The firm's Co-Founder Harshit Khetawat said it is looking to raise about Rs 25 crore in the third quarter of 2017-18.

"We aim to reduce transportation cost by making trucking efficient and simple," Khetawat said.

He said the company is a technology-enabled logistics service provider and offers a one-stop solution for all truck transportation needs throughout India.

"Through this service, one can also track the movement of the vehicle as they are equipped with GPS technology and we provide 24x7 customer care," he added.

Since its launch, it has seen about 1,300 app downloads, registered over 10,000 trucks and catered to over 100 companies.

Another Co-Founder Manuj Khetawat said the app offers users the option of instant truck booking and real-time pricing.

It is currently available only on Android, but the founders plan to soon launch an iOS version as well.