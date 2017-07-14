App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jul 14, 2017 12:14 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Book profit in Suzlon Energy, Torrent Pharma: Sandeep Wagle

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com suggests booking profit in Suzlon Energy and Torrent Pharma.

Founder & CEO | powermywealth.com

Sandeep Wagle of powermywealth.com told CNBC-TV18, "I don’t see a turnaround happening in Suzlon Energy. This stock was showing strength but that was at lower levels; around Rs 12-14 levels there was strength. However, as of now, I see the stock moving in a range of Rs 17-20. So, the best thing at this point in time would be to exit nearer Rs 20. A move towards Rs 25-26 is likely only if Rs 20 were to be taken out and that too with good volume which as of now I don’t see that happening. So, I would advise booking out in the range of Rs 19.50-19.80, nearer Rs 20 levels."

"I am not very positive on Torrent Pharma. The stock did show some strength today, so, I would use that move as an exit. Broadly the range is between Rs 1,250 and Rs 1,350. I would talk of this range for next few weeks. So, nearer Rs 1,330, around those levels, I would recommend booking out," he said.

