Bonds ease, call rates turn higher

Government bonds (G-Secs) eased on the selling pressure from banks and corporates, while the overnight call money turned higher due to good demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity in the banking system. The 6.79 percent government security maturing in 2027 slipped to Rs 96.3650 from Rs 96.43 previously, while its yield inched up to 7.33 percent from 7.32 percent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 were dipped to Rs 93.3850 from Rs 93.59, while its yield edged up to 7.46 percent from 7.43 percent.

The 6.84 percent government security maturing in 2022 were slid to Rs 98.5250 from Rs 98.62, while its yield moved up to 7.20 percent from 7.17 percent.

The 8.15 percent government security maturing in 2026, the 7.16 percent government security maturing in 2023 and the 8.24 percent government security maturing in 2033 were also quoted lower at Rs 103.8450, Rs 99.7050 and Rs 105.10 respectively.

The overnight call money rates finished slightly higher at 5.80 percent from Wednesday's level of 5.78 percent. Its resumed higher at 5.95 percent and moving in a range of 6.00 percent and 5.75 percent.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 31.95 billion in 5-bids at the overnight repo operation at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent as on today, while it sold securities worth Rs 366.79 billion in 73-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent as on January 03.