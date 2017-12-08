Bonds drop, call rates end higher

Government bonds (G-Secs) dropped on heavy selling pressure from banks and corporates, but the overnight call money rates ended higher following rising demand from borrowing banks amid tight liquidity in the banking system.

The 6.79 percent 10-year benchmark bond maturing in 2027 weakened to Rs 97.9575 from Rs 98.1975 previously, while its yield edged up to 7.09 percent from 7.05 percent.

The 6.68 percent government security maturing in 2031 went-down to Rs 95.99 from Rs 96.2250 previously, while its yield moved up to 7.14 percent from 7.11 percent.

The 6.79 percent government security maturing in 2029 dipped to Rs 97.32 from Rs 97.50 previously, while its yield edged up to 7.12 percent from 7.10 percent.

The 6.84 percent government security maturing in 2022, the 7.16 percent government security maturing in 2023 and the 6.57 percent government security maturing in 2033 were also quoted lower to Rs 99.62, Rs 100.70 and Rs 92.60 respectively.

The overnight call money rates finished higher at 6.00 percent from Thursday's level of 5.80 percent. It resumed higher at 6.00 percent and moved in a range of 6.05 percent and 5.75 percent.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of India, under the Liquidity Adjustment Facility, purchased securities worth Rs 126.67 billion in 24-bids at the 3-days repo auction at a fixed rate of 6.00 percent today morning, while it sold securities worth Rs 290.19 billion in 64-bids at the overnight reverse repo auction at a fixed rate of 5.75 percent as on December 07.