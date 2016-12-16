Dec 16, 2016, 09.25 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
P Chidambaram, who appeared for Tata Sons said during the proceedings that the removal of Independent Directors will be done in a democratic manner and a replacement will be appointed in 180 days as per the company's Articles of Association.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Bombay HC hears Tata-Mistry case; no stay on Groups EGMs
P Chidambaram, who appeared for Tata Sons said during the proceedings that the removal of Independent Directors will be done in a democratic manner and a replacement will be appointed in 180 days as per the company's Articles of Association.
Yash Jain (more)
News Trainee, CNBC-TV18 |