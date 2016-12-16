Bombay HC hears Tata-Mistry case; no stay on Groups EGMs

P Chidambaram, who appeared for Tata Sons said during the proceedings that the removal of Independent Directors will be done in a democratic manner and a replacement will be appointed in 180 days as per the company's Articles of Association.

P Chidambaram, who appeared for Tata Sons said during the proceedings that the removal of Independent Directors will be done in a democratic manner and a replacement will be appointed in 180 days as per the company's Articles of Association.

The Tata-Mistry battle moved from the boardroom to the courtroom as the Bombay High Court today heard the case of a damage suit filed by minority shareholders against Ratan Tata and Tata Sons.



The small investors made allegations that the company has tried to clip powers of Independent Directors and hence supressed interests of minority shareholders. The shareholders also said the group has selectively chosen to remove Nusli Wadia to set an example for other Independent Directors.



P Chidambram, who appeared for Tata Sons said during the proceedings that the removal of Independent Directors will be done in a democratic manner and a replacement will be appointed in 180 days as per the company's Articles of Association.



The High Court refused to stay the upcoming extraordinary general meetings of the group companies.



The case has been adjourned till February 6.



Video to follow.