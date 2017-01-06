Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from Spicejet: Report

Jan 06, 2017, 08.11 AM | Source: Reuters
The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.
The order could be worth about USD 10.1 billion, the publication reported.
Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours.
