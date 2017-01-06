Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from Spicejet: Report

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.
News
Search
  • Language
  • App
  • Subscriptions
  • Specials
  • Sign-In
  • Register
  • Logout
GeStepAhead GrowMyMoney IThe Winning Leap 2016 Year End Special
Moneycontrol

Home » News » Business

Jan 06, 2017, 08.11 AM | Source: Reuters

Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from Spicejet: Report

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.

Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3

Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from Spicejet: Report

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.

Post Your Comments

Share Cancel

Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from Spicejet: Report
Indian budget airline SpiceJet Ltd is expected to order at least 92 Boeing Co 737 jetliners, as it looks to bolster its presence in the world's fastest growing aerospace market, Bloomberg reported.

The deal, which would more than double SpiceJet's 40-plane fleet, may be closed within weeks Bloomberg reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the decision.

The order could be worth about USD 10.1 billion, the publication reported.

Boeing declined to comment while SpiceJet was not immediately available outside regular business hours.

Tags  SpiceJet Boeing Co 737

Related Stories

Buy, Hold, Sell ? Hear it first on M3
Boeing nears $10.1 billion order from Spicejet: Report

See all

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Login using moneycontrol ID

Username
Password

Need help logging in? Reset password.
Don´t have an account? Sign Up

Get started using your favorite social network

or

Simply sign up using this short form

* mandatory

UserName*

Username should be atleast 4 character
Password*

Password should be 8 or more characters,
atleast 1 number, 1 symbol & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Confirm Password*
Email
Already have an account? Login
X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.