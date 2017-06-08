Bodhtree Consulting inks partnership with Infosys to provide GST solutions

IT consulting and software service provider Bodhtree Consulting Limited today announced it has entered into a strategic partnership with Infosys as an application service provider (ASP) wherein the clients of the Bengaluru-headquartered company will have an option to utilise GSP platform of the former for their GST filings.

"The size of the project could be over Rs 200 crore and we are working towards realising these revenues in the next three years," Bodhtree Consulting said in a statement.

GSPs (GST Suvidha Provider) and ASPs will provide support to taxpayers in the IT ecosystem for GST filings and other related GST compliances, it said. ASPs will focus on taking taxpayers’ raw data on sales and purchases and convert it into GST compliant returns. These GST returns, will then be filed on behalf of the filer with GSTN via Bodhtree, as GSP. ASPs will act as a link between the taxpayers and the GSPs, it was stated.

“Bodhtree is one of the GSPs in the country, leading the GST readiness from technology perspective working alongside the autonomous GSTN body, and it has made Infosys short list he company as its partner for managing ASP and GSP roles together for their marquee clients. This will take care of their clients complete needs under GST," the statement said.

Besides, Bodhtree announced its strategic relationship with Stratfit Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (Stratfit) a company promoted by Daniel McKee, a USA-based celebrity trainer and Olympic-certified coach, Nagarjuna Akkineni, leading film personality, K Sriram, senior professional and entrepreneur and G Vamshi Raju, entrepreneur.

“The relationship includes exclusive marketing rights, technology collaboration, and an investment through debt with an option to convert into equity. This would be a strategic investment to grow health and fitness business. Bodhtree will bring in its IT solutions capabilities to the table to strengthen the investment in this sector," the statement added.