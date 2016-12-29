BoB signs MoU with HFL to provide dairy loans to farmers

BoB and HFL will work jointly to provide dairy loans to the farmers which will benefit them in increasing their productivity and earnings under allied activities, the bank's head (rural banking and CSR), G B Bhuyan, said in a statement here today.
Dec 29, 2016, 02.25 PM | Source: PTI

"BoB and HFL will work jointly to provide dairy loans to the farmers which will benefit them in increasing their productivity and earnings under allied activities," the bank's head (rural banking and CSR), G B Bhuyan, said in a statement here today.

State-run Bank of Baroda and Heritage Foods Ltd (HFL) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding to provide dairy loans to farmers through the lender's branches across the country.

Heritage Foods is in the business of procurement, processing and sale of milk and milk products.

"BoB and HFL will work jointly to provide dairy loans to the farmers which will benefit them in increasing their productivity and earnings under allied activities," the bank's head (rural banking and CSR), G B Bhuyan, said in a statement here today.

