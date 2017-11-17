App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 16, 2017 09:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

BOB board to consider Rs 6,000 crore fund raising plan next week

The meeting of the designated board committee i.e. Finance Committee of the board will be held on November 21, 2017 to consider and approve of equity fund, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Bank of Baroda today said the Finance Committee of the board will meet next week to consider approving its plan to raise Rs 6,000 crore via QIP or rights issue.

The meeting of the designated board committee i.e. Finance Committee of the board will be held on November 21, 2017 to consider and approve of equity fund, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

BOB said the equity fund can be raised through "qualified institutions placement (QIP), and/or rights issue for size and amount as may be decided, within overall approval of the board of raising Equity Capital up to Rs 6,000 crore".

Shares of the bank closed 4.58 percent up at Rs 182.50 per unit on BSE.

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Business

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.