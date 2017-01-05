BNP Paribas to retain stake in Geojit Sec post Sharekhan buy

The French Bank BNP Paribas SA today said it does not plan to sell its stake in Geojit Securities even after its acquisition in another domestic broking firm Sharekhan.

"We do not plan to sell Geojit stake and we do not think there is a conflict of interest between the two. We are confident (about both the businesses) as there is huge opportunity in India for both the companies to benefit from the market,” Joris Dierckx, CEO and Country Head for BNP Paribas, India said at an event to announce growth outlook for its rebranded brokerage firm Sharekhan.

BNP had bought 34 percent stake in the Kochi-based Geojit Securities in 2006. BNP Paribas also went ahead to acquire 100% stake in Sharekhan, its second play in the retail broking space for about Rs 2,000 crore last year.

According to BSE, as on September 30, BNP Paribas SA held 32.60% stake in Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd, while BNP Paribas India Holding Pvt. Ltd held 0.80% stake.

French bank BNP Paribas completed the acquisition of brokerage Sharekhan in the last week of November, after receiving all regulatory approvals.

Sharekhan has been rebranded as Sharekhan by BNP Paribas and aims to invest 15-20 million euros over the next 5 years in technology.

Sharekhan by BNP Paribas also aims to double its customer base from the current 1.4 million in five years. The brokerage firm is targeting to be among the top 15 mutual fund distributors with 20,000 in mutual fund AUM.

“The current macro environment in India offers a new wave of opportunity,” said Jaideep Arora, CEO of Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

“We will leverage it to fundamentally change how people in India save and invest,” he added.