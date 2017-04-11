App
Apr 11, 2017 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

BNI eyes 3-fold jump in members count to 50,000 in 4 years

US-based Business Network International, a business networking and referral organisation, is eyeing an over three-fold jump in its membership to 50,000 in about four years by tapping tier II and III cities.

BNI is aiming to reach 250 cities in the next three to four years as it is sensing good business opportunities by the entrepreneurs of those regions.

"Our target is to have 50,000 members by the end of December 2020. We would focus on the small cities as those regions have potential and we need to tap those yet uncharted areas and businesses," BNI National Director and President Asia Pacific Mahesh Mac Srinivasan said.

Started in January 1985 by Ivan Misner, BNI claims to provide a supportive environment for development and exchange of quality business referrals.

BNI India was started in 2004 and has grown to over 14,100 members with 311 Chapters operating in 28 Cities.

In 2016, members of BNI India passed 7,70,974 referrals and this translated into over Rs 5,005 crore in business done among the members, BNI India said in a statement.

