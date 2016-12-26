BMW to recall over 1.93 lakh vehicles in China

German automaker BMW will recall 1,93,611 cars in China over a defect in their airbags, a quality watchdog here said today.
Dec 26, 2016, 08.25 AM | Source: PTI

BMW to recall over 1.93 lakh vehicles in China

German automaker BMW will recall 1,93,611 cars in China over a defect in their airbags, a quality watchdog here said today.

BMW to recall over 1.93 lakh vehicles in China

German automaker BMW will recall 1,93,611 cars in China over a defect in their airbags, a quality watchdog here said today.

BMW to recall over 1.93 lakh vehicles in China
German automaker BMW will recall 1,93,611 cars in China over a defect in their airbags, a quality watchdog here said today.

About 1,68,861 imported cars manufactured between December 9, 2005 and December 23, 2011 as well as 24,750 sedans made between July 12, 2005 and December 31, 2011 will be recalled from August 1, 2017, the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said.

When the driver and front passenger airbags of the affected vehicles inflate, the gas generators inside may become damaged and cause flying debris, posing safety risks to passengers, the statement said.

BMW has promised to replace the defective parts free of charge, state run Xinhua news agency reported.

BMW to recall over 1.93 lakh vehicles in China
