Blue Mount Appliances eyes Rs 300 cr revenue by 2020

Blue Mount Appliances, which sells domestic and commercial water purification systems, is targeting a revenue of up to Rs 300 crore in three years as it expands its overseas operations.

"We are targeting Rs 250-300 crore revenue in 3 years time as we expand our distribution in India and overseas. We are looking at increasing exports to 40 countries by the end of this financial year," Blue Mount Appliance Managing Director Vishal Gupta told PTI.

Blue Mount Appliances, which at present has operations in nine countries, is expected to report around Rs 100 crore turnover in the current fiscal.

"We are in talks to enter into African, Gulf and Latin American countries. We are looking at Europe and Canada," he added.

The company sells its products in countries such as Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Egypt, Nigeria and Nepal.

Gupta said the company is also preparing to raise money from public through initial public offering (IPO) in 1-1.5 years.

It is also looking at launching air purifiers by the end of this fiscal, Gupta said.

Blue Mount Appliances brand is endorsed by actor Karishma Kapoor.