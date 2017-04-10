BJYM plans training 15 lakh youths in using BHIM App

Volunteers of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) have decided to train 15 lakh youngsters in using the Bhim App in order to further Prime Minister Narendra Modi's digital initiative.

An announcement in this regard was made by national general secretary of BJYM Saurabh Chaudhry.

"The training programme has started on April 8 and will continue till April 14 (the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar). During this week, BJYM will train about 15 lakh youths about BHIM App," he said.

"This is the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase digital payment and this App will speed up money transaction digitally. We have set a target to educate 15 lakh people about BHIM App, which is easy to download and easy to operate," Chaudhry said.

BHIM (Bharat Interface for Money) is a Mobile App developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), based on the Unified Payment Interface (UPI). It was launched by Prime Minister Modi, at a Digi Dhan mela at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on December 30, 2016.

It has been named after Bhim Rao Ambedkar and is intended to facilitate e-payments directly through banks and as part of the 2016 Indian banknote demonetization and drive towards cashless transactions.

This UPI app supports all Indian banks, which use that platform, and is built over the Immediate Payment Service infrastructure which allows the user to instantly transfer money between the bank accounts of any two parties.

It can be used on all mobile devices.

"The BHIM App supports Aadhaar-based payments, where transactions will be possible with just a fingerprint impression," the BJYM leader said.

UP BJYM office-bearer Rahul Mishra said BJYM workers have already started awareness drive in Lucknow and adjoining areas about the the benefits of the BHIM App, and it will facilitate cashless transactions.