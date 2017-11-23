App
Nov 23, 2017 08:42 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP win will ensure unhindered development work: Yogi Adityanath

Candidates from other parties would create hindrances if they won, he added.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today appealed to voters here to ensure that the BJP won the upcoming civic polls so that all-round development in their respective areas took place without any hindrance.

Addressing a public meeting in Ramnagar here, Adityanath said the saffron party would ensure every penny earmarked for development was utilised. Candidates from other parties would create hindrances if they won, he added.

The UP chief minister also garlanded a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, whose ancestral house was in Ramnagar.

Adityanath praised the ancient Ramlila of Ramnagar, saying that an effort must be made so that it is included in the UNESCO heritage list the same way Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts led to the United Nations declaring 21st June as "International Day of Yoga".

He hailed former PM Shastri's contribution in promoting Green Revolution and his 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' exhortation that helped India increase its agricultural produce.

Adityanath said the Bharatiya Janata Party would celebrate various festivals at their places of origin across the country so as to promote tourism.

He said street vendors would be brought under the Street Vendors Act and they would be able to carry out their business in an organised manner.

The UP chief minister was accompanied by BJP state president Mahendra Nath Pandey, state minister Neelkanth Tiwari, MLA Saurabh Srivastava and MLC Laxman Acharya, among others.

