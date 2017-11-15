App
Nov 13, 2017 01:46 PM IST

BJP will win Gujarat as PM Narendra Modi hails from the state: Nitish Kumar

Talking to reporters in Patna, Nitish Kumar declined to term Gujarat election as a semifinal before 2019 general elections saying, "every year elections take place in one state or other. So, it does not mean much."

News18

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday exuded confidence that his ally Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) will win Gujarat assembly elections since it is the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He, however, was confident of the BJP’s win in Gujarat. "Why are people speculating over the results of Gujarat Assembly elections? The PM hails from there and I am sure the BJP will win. I personally feel that voters will not forget the fact that their own leader is the Prime Minister."

