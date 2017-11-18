BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Gujarat polls

The BJP today released its first list of candidates for the Gujarat elections, to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The list comprises 70 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

The party has named Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani as its candidate from Rajkot West. Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel will contest from Mahesana and state party president Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West.

The names were finalised by BJP's Central Election Committee, which met on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by BJP president Amit Shah, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj among others, party leaders said.