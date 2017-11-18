App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Nov 17, 2017 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP releases first list of 70 candidates for Gujarat polls

The party has named Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani as its candidate from Rajkot West. Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel will contest from Mahesana and state party president Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The BJP today released its first list of candidates for the Gujarat elections, to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14.

The list comprises 70 candidates for elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly.

The party has named Chief Minister Vijaybhai Rupani as its candidate from Rajkot West. Deputy Chief Minister Nitinbhai Patel will contest from Mahesana and state party president Jitubhai Vaghani from Bhavnagar West.

The names were finalised by BJP's Central Election Committee, which met on Wednesday.

The meeting, chaired by BJP president Amit Shah, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj among others, party leaders said.

tags #BJP #Gujarat Elections #India #Politics #Vijay Rupani

most popular

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Govt reforms will result in higher sustainable growth for India: Moody's William Foster

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

Moody's upgrade is recognition of Modi govt's reforms: FM Arun Jaitley

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

JAL seeks staff contributions to raise Rs 2000 crore to refund homebuyers

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.