you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 04, 2017 10:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP mum on defeats in Uttar Pradesh nagar panchayat polls: Akhilesh Yadav

"The BJP is a jhoot parosne wali party (a party which indulges in serving lies). It won 14 out of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh due to the electronic voting machines (EVMs). But it is not discussing its defeats in the nagar palika and nagar parishad polls," he said yesterday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has accused the BJP of "spreading lies", saying that while the party was patting its back for doing well in Uttar Pradesh's mayoral elections, it was silent about its defeat in the nagar palika and nagar panchayat polls.

"The BJP is a jhoot parosne wali party (a party which indulges in serving lies). It won 14 out of the 16 mayoral seats in Uttar Pradesh due to the electronic voting machines (EVMs). But it is not discussing its defeats in the nagar palika and nagar parishad polls," he said yesterday.

Akhilesh, who was here to attend a wedding, said, "If countries more developed than India can use ballot papers in elections, what is the problem here? The Election Commission must clarify on how could it repair a faulty EVM. When a faulty EVM can be repaired, a properly functioning EVM can also be tampered with."

Opposition parties, including the SP, Congress, AAP, have repeatedly accused the saffron party of tampering with the EVMs and rooted for an alternative way of casting votes.

tags #India #Politics #Samajwadi Party #Uttar Pradesh

