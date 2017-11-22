App
Nov 22, 2017 04:03 PM IST

Bitcoins stolen over public WiFi in Austria

Austrian police say cyber thieves transferred bitcoins worth more than 100,000 euros (USD 117,000) from a man's account while he was logged in on a restaurant's public wireless network.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A police statement today says the bitcoins were moved to an "unknown, non-traceable account" after the unidentified 36 -year old logged in the southeast of the city of Innsbruck yesterday to check the value of his digital currency.

It says it remains unclear whether the victim's account was already hacked before he logged on to the unsecured network.

