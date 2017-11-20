App
Nov 20, 2017 09:58 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Bitcoin hits record high after smashing through $8,000 for first time

The new high came after leading US payments company Square Inc said late last week that it had started allowing select customers to buy and sell bitcoins on its Cash app.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Bitcoin hit a new record high on Monday after smashing through the USD 8,000 level for the first time over the weekend, marking an almost 50 percent climb in just eight days.

Bitcoin traded as high as USD 8,197.81 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, up over 2 percent on the day and around 48 percent up since dipping to USD 5,555 on November 12.

Bitcoin traded as high as USD 8,197.81 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange, up over 2 percent on the day and around 48 percent up since dipping to USD 5,555 on November 12.

An eye-watering eightfold increase in the value of the volatile cryptocurrency since the start of the year has led to muliple warnings that the market is in a bubble, and institutional investors are broadly staying away.

Retail investors, however, as well as some hedge funds and family offices, are piling into the market. The "market cap" of all cryptocurrencies hit an all-time high of over USD 242 billion on Monday, according to trade website Coinmarketcap.

