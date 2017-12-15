Bitcoin hits new record high as warnings grow

FORKING OFF | If you owned bitcoin prior to August 1, 2017, you also own Bitcoin Cash - a clone of the original. That is because on that date bitcoin underwent a so-called “fork”, in which the underlying software code was split into two. One unit of Bitcoin Cash is now worth more than $1,300. That adds roughly another 135 percent to the returns from a bitcoin investment at the start of the year.

Bitcoin blasted to another all-time high of just over USD 17,750 on Friday, up 8 percent on the day, as concerns grew over the risks of investing in the highly volatile and speculative instrument.

The cryptocurrency's staggering price rises - more than 1,700 percent since the start of the year - have driven worries that the market is a bubble that could burst in spectacular fashion.

Bitcoin has climbed more than 77 percent so far in December alone, putting it on track for its best month in percentage terms since December 2013.

On Friday it reached as high as $17,752.99 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange.