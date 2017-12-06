App
Dec 06, 2017 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bitcoin crosses $12,000 mark, now at $13,033

Bitcoin has surpassed its previous record of USD 12,000 to USD 13,033 at 04:20 pm on Wednesday, according to the website coinmarketcap.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Photo illustration of Bitcoins
Photo illustration of Bitcoins

Bitcoin was trading at USD 12,269 at 8:12 AM, according to industry site CoinDesk. Bitcoin now has a total market value of nearly USD 203 billion.

On December 4, bitcoin had dipped below the previous high of USD 11,000, coming off just shy of USD 11,800.

Bitcoin is notching new heights every couple of days. In a week’s time, the exchange rate for the cryptocurrency has grown over 20 percent.

On November 28 the value of one bitcoin was USD 9,791 and on December 3, it reached its all-time high of USD 11,828, according to Coindesk, Bitcoin Price Index.

As the exchange price has surged, the valuation of all the circulating bitcoins, or as it is called, the market cap of bitcoin reached USD 198 billion (Rs 12.75 lakh crore) on December 3.

