Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Plus, is an Open-ended Equity Multi Cap scheme from Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 1005.80 crore as on March 31, 2017.
|Stocks
|Shares traded
|Dec '16 NAV%
|Mar '17 NAV%
|Sintex Industries
|348,032
|1.06
|1.83
|Cairn India
|254,840
|0.78
|1.74
|HCL Technologies
|177,071
|-
|1.54
|Tata Chemicals
|150,720
|0.92
|1.97
|Stocks
|Shares traded
|Sep '16 NAV%
|Dec '16 NAV%
|Vedanta
|1,473,578
|0.64
|4.07
|Sintex Industries
|1,392,501
|-
|1.06
|NTPC
|675,778
|-
|1.13
|PNB
|512,045
|-
|0.60
|Tech Mahindra
|509,860
|-
|2.53
|ONGC
|468,558
|-
|0.91
|HPCL
|248,995
|2.68
|4.02
|Coal India
|183,915
|-
|0.56
|Tata Chemicals
|180,207
|-
|0.92
|Indian Oil Corporation
|179,027
|1.23
|2.02
|Mahanagar Gas
|144,466
|1.05
|2.46
|Orient Cement
|128,168
|4.12
|2.61
|Federal Bank
|105,833
|1.86
|1.87
|Oriental Hotels
|82,106
|0.69
|0.66
|Greaves Cotton
|70,960
|2.21
|2.25
|HDFC
|66,329
|-
|0.85
|Welspun India
|63,408
|0.85
|1.17
|PTC India
|59,523
|0.94
|1.01
|Orient Refractories
|42,091
|1.22
|1.33
|Jagran Prakashan
|38,631
|1.91
|2.02
|Hindustan Zinc
|36,336
|2.19
|2.59
|Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical
|28,102
|0.88
|0.91
|City Union Bank
|24,553
|0.99
|1.04
|Kaveri Seed Company
|20,539
|1.96
|2.42
|ICICI Prudential Life Ins Company
|16,575
|1.33
|1.40
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|15,648
|0.74
|0.83
|Dhanuka Agritech
|12,292
|2.09
|2.48
|Castrol India
|12,075
|1.43
|1.24
|Gateway Distriparks
|11,480
|0.86
|0.90
|IIFL Holdings
|10,511
|1.23
|1.26
|KPR Mill
|10,135
|0.68
|0.39
|Cairn India
|9,673
|0.60
|0.78
|Atul Auto
|8,854
|1.22
|1.12
|GE Power India
|8,662
|1.28
|1.20
|Sun TV Network
|8,502
|1.17
|1.23
|Unichem Laboratories
|8,411
|1.22
|1.23
|VRL Logistics
|7,540
|0.49
|0.46
|Jyothy Laboratories
|7,166
|0.66
|0.70
|Fortis Healthcare
|6,966
|0.37
|0.43
|Orbit Exports
|5,853
|0.40
|0.45
|Kewal Kiran Clothing
|4,640
|2.18
|2.21
|Pfizer
|4,362
|2.12
|2.18
|Multi Commodity Exchange of India
|4,270
|1.50
|1.52
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|4,062
|1.96
|1.71
|Infosys
|3,668
|0.79
|0.84
|DB Corp
|3,611
|1.32
|1.26
|NIIT Technologies
|3,095
|0.30
|0.33
|Sanofi India
|2,975
|3.17
|3.56
|Automotive Axles
|2,710
|0.61
|0.56
|Swaraj Engines
|1,577
|0.27
|0.33
|Gujarat Mineral Development Coprn
|-6,749
|0.35
|0.39
|Apar Industries
|-24,073
|0.20
|0.08
|Interglobe Aviation
|-35,536
|1.27
|0.89
|Karur Vysya Bank
|-37,150
|0.17
|-
|ACC
|-61,159
|1.15
|0.17
|Axis Bank
|-77,151
|3.55
|2.72
|Hero Motocorp
|-83,546
|2.78
|-
|Cummins India
|-109,828
|2.86
|1.78
|State Bank of India
|-118,378
|3.54
|3.37
|Dalmia Bharat
|-124,619
|4.56
|1.72
|Hindustan Unilever
|-137,126
|1.16
|-
|BPCL
|-146,495
|2.93
|2.22
|Tata Steel
|-194,626
|0.71
|-
|Dewan Housing Finance Coprn
|-231,720
|1.48
|0.75
|ICICI Bank
|-295,557
|6.19
|5.76
|Jammu and Kashmir Bank
|-483,676
|1.12
|0.60
|Crompton Greaves
|-701,686
|1.51
|0.82
|ITC
|-990,407
|2.33
|-
|Equity
|
|97.55
|97.49
|Cash & Call
|
|0.68
|3.23
|Others
|
|1.67
|1.01
|Net Receivables/Payables
|
|0.10
|-1.69