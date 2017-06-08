App
Jun 08, 2017 04:05 PM IST |

Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Plus

Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Plus

Birla Sun Life Dividend Yield Plus, is an Open-ended Equity Multi Cap scheme from Birla Sunlife Mutual Fund. The scheme was managing assets worth Rs. 1005.80 crore as on March 31, 2017.

 
StocksShares tradedDec '16 NAV%Mar '17 NAV%
Sintex Industries348,0321.061.83
Cairn India254,8400.781.74
HCL Technologies177,071-1.54
Tata Chemicals150,7200.921.97
































































StocksShares tradedSep '16 NAV%Dec '16 NAV%
Vedanta1,473,5780.644.07
Sintex Industries1,392,501-1.06
NTPC675,778-1.13
PNB512,045-0.60
Tech Mahindra509,860-2.53
ONGC468,558-0.91
HPCL248,9952.684.02
Coal India183,915-0.56
Tata Chemicals180,207-0.92
Indian Oil Corporation179,0271.232.02
Mahanagar Gas144,4661.052.46
Orient Cement128,1684.122.61
Federal Bank105,8331.861.87
Oriental Hotels82,1060.690.66
Greaves Cotton70,9602.212.25
HDFC66,329-0.85
Welspun India63,4080.851.17
PTC India59,5230.941.01
Orient Refractories42,0911.221.33
Jagran Prakashan38,6311.912.02
Hindustan Zinc36,3362.192.59
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical28,1020.880.91
City Union Bank24,5530.991.04
Kaveri Seed Company20,5391.962.42
ICICI Prudential Life Ins Company16,5751.331.40
Power Grid Corporation of India15,6480.740.83
Dhanuka Agritech12,2922.092.48
Castrol India12,0751.431.24
Gateway Distriparks11,4800.860.90
IIFL Holdings10,5111.231.26
KPR Mill10,1350.680.39
Cairn India9,6730.600.78
Atul Auto8,8541.221.12
GE Power India8,6621.281.20
Sun TV Network8,5021.171.23
Unichem Laboratories8,4111.221.23
VRL Logistics7,5400.490.46
Jyothy Laboratories7,1660.660.70
Fortis Healthcare6,9660.370.43
Orbit Exports5,8530.400.45
Kewal Kiran Clothing4,6402.182.21
Pfizer4,3622.122.18
Multi Commodity Exchange of India4,2701.501.52
Torrent Pharmaceuticals4,0621.961.71
Infosys3,6680.790.84
DB Corp3,6111.321.26
NIIT Technologies3,0950.300.33
Sanofi India2,9753.173.56
Automotive Axles2,7100.610.56
Swaraj Engines1,5770.270.33
Gujarat Mineral Development Coprn-6,7490.350.39
Apar Industries-24,0730.200.08
Interglobe Aviation-35,5361.270.89
Karur Vysya Bank-37,1500.17-
ACC-61,1591.150.17
Axis Bank-77,1513.552.72
Hero Motocorp-83,5462.78-
Cummins India-109,8282.861.78
State Bank of India-118,3783.543.37
Dalmia Bharat-124,6194.561.72
Hindustan Unilever-137,1261.16-
BPCL-146,4952.932.22
Tata Steel-194,6260.71-
Dewan Housing Finance Coprn-231,7201.480.75
ICICI Bank-295,5576.195.76
Jammu and Kashmir Bank-483,6761.120.60
Crompton Greaves-701,6861.510.82
ITC-990,4072.33-
Equity 97.5597.49
Cash & Call 0.683.23
Others 1.671.01
Net Receivables/Payables 0.10-1.69

