App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 22, 2017 08:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Birla Mutual Fund buys 8.7 lakh shares of Dalmia Bharat

Birla Mutual Fund bought 870,760 shares of Dalmia Bharat﻿ at Rs 2,050 per share on the BSE and Franklin Templeton Investment Funds bought 750,547 shares at Rs 2,050 per share on the BSE. Smallcap World Fund INC bought 2,759,500 shares at Rs 2,030.13 per share on the BSE.

Birla Mutual Fund buys 8.7 lakh shares of Dalmia Bharat

On April 21, 2014 Birla Mutual Fund bought 870,760 shares of Dalmia Bharat at Rs 2,050 per share on the BSE. Also, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds bought 750,547 shares at Rs 2,050 per share on the BSE. Smallcap World Fund INC bought 2,759,500 shares at Rs 2,030.13 per share on the BSE.

However, KKR Mauritius Cement Investments Ltd sold 7500000 shares of Dalmia Bharat on the BSE.

Dalmia Bharat closed at Rs 2,048.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,220.00 and 52-week low Rs 824.95 on 13 April, 2017 and 06 May, 2016, respectively.

tags #Birla mutual fund #Buzzing Stocks #Dalmia Bharat #Franklin Templeton Investment Funds #KKR Mauritius Cement Investments Ltd #Smallcap World Fund INC

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.