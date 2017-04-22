Birla Mutual Fund buys 8.7 lakh shares of Dalmia Bharat

On April 21, 2014 Birla Mutual Fund bought 870,760 shares of Dalmia Bharat at Rs 2,050 per share on the BSE. Also, Franklin Templeton Investment Funds bought 750,547 shares at Rs 2,050 per share on the BSE. Smallcap World Fund INC bought 2,759,500 shares at Rs 2,030.13 per share on the BSE.

However, KKR Mauritius Cement Investments Ltd sold 7500000 shares of Dalmia Bharat on the BSE.

Dalmia Bharat closed at Rs 2,048.95.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 2,220.00 and 52-week low Rs 824.95 on 13 April, 2017 and 06 May, 2016, respectively.