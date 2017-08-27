Bira 91 eyes global expansion; to enter 5 new markets

Premium beer maker Bira 91 today said it is looking to expand global footprint by launching in five new markets including the United Kingdom, Singapore and Hong Kong.

The other markets where the company will start distribution soon are Thailand and the UAE, the country's first handcrafted beer maker said in a statement.

Bira 91, owned by B9 Beverages, was established in 2015 in India.

B9 Beverages founder and CEO Ankur Jain said: "We aspire to drive that global shift in beer towards more flavour and with our plans to enter London, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Dubai, we expect to embark on this journey towards creating the first global brand of craft beers."

In May this year, the company said it was eyeing sales of Rs 150 crore this fiscal and have presence in 15 cities.

The company manufactures four range of beers - Bira 91 White, Bira 91 Blonde, Bira 91 Light and Bira 91 Strong.