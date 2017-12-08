App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Dec 08, 2017 08:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Biocon gets shareholders' nod for transfer of biosimilars biz

Biotechnology major Biocon said it has received shareholders' approval to the resolution for transfer of biosimilars business by way of a slump sale to group entity Biocon Biologics India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Biotechnology major Biocon said it has received shareholders' approval to the resolution for transfer of biosimilars business by way of a slump sale to group entity Biocon Biologics India.

"The resolution for transfer of Biosimilars business of the company by way of a slump sale as 'Going Concern' to Biocon Biologics India Ltd... has been passed by the members of the company with requisite majority," Biocon said.

The regulatory filing to the BSE added that Biocon Biologics India is a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the company. The special resolution was passed with 99.99 percent of votes polled through postal ballot, it added. Shares of Biocon on Friday closed down 0.12 percent at Rs 521.60 per scrip on BSE.

tags #Business #India

most popular

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

EV portfolio features 9 auto ancillaries that are immune to the electric disruption

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Market likely to trade in 10,000-10,250 range; 4 stocks which could give up to 22% return

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Top 10 lesser known stocks where brokerages initiated coverage for first time

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.