App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Presented by Motilal Oswal
Days hours minutes
Nerolac
Presented by :

Co-Presenting Sponsor :

Capital Trade

Powered by :

Godrej Properties

Associate Sponsors :

Aegon Life
LIC Housing Finance
Indiabulls
DHFL
PresentsBudget 2018

Co-Presenting Sponsor

Capital Trade

Associate Sponsors

  • Indiabulls
  • Aegon Life
  • LIC Housing Finance
  • DHFL
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jan 19, 2018 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Biocon CEO Arun Chandavarkar says Sandoz tie-up to help them target multi-billion dollar biosimilar opportunity

These biosimilars are in early stages of development. As the cost incurred during the early stages are not significant we don’t expect our R&D costs to go up materially as of now.

Viswanath Pilla @@viswanath_pilla
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Viswanath Pilla
Moneycontrol News 


Biocon and Sandoz, a division of Swiss-pharmaceutical major Novartis, on Thursday announced that they have entered into a global partnership to develop, manufacture and commercialise multiple biosimilars in immunology and oncology for patients across the globe. In an email interview to Moneycontrol, Biocon Chief Executive Officer and Joint Managing Director Arun Chandavarkar provided insights into what this deal means for Biocon as it aims for a pie of multi-billion dollar global biosimilar business.

Excerpts from the interview:


What are the broad contours of the biosimilars co-development deal between Biocon and Sandoz?
This is an exclusive global collaboration between the two companies wherein both will share responsibility for end to end development, manufacturing and global regulatory approvals for a number of biosimilar products, and will have a cost and profit share arrangement globally. The collaboration will leverage the combined strengths of the two companies in development, manufacturing and commercialisation of biosimilars.


How many products will you be co-developing and for which therapy areas?
The collaboration aims to co-develop a set of identified high-quality, affordable immunology and oncology biologics, complementing our current biosimilars portfolio. It provides foundation for expansion of the portfolio.


What are the financial terms of the deal?

Under the terms of the agreement, both companies will share responsibility for end-to-end development, manufacturing and global regulatory approvals for a number of products and will have a cost and profit share arrangement globally. Worldwide commercialisation responsibilities will be divided and each company’s strengths will be leveraged within specific geographies. Sandoz will lead commercialisation in North America, including the US and Canada, and EU, including European Free Trade Association and Balkan states, while Biocon will lead commercialisation in Rest of the World, including India, Russia and Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

related news

What is the combined market potential of these multiple biosimilars?

The partnership will address a multi-billion dollar global opportunity.

When do the patents expire for these products?

We are targeting opportunities that are expected to open up in the next decade.

Will the development costs for these biosimilars start reflecting on Biocon’s P&L?

These biosimilars are in early stages of development. As the cost incurred during the early stages are not significant we don’t expect our R&D costs to go up materially as of now.

What led Biocon to team up with Sandoz for developing these biosimilars?

Biocon is committed to provide affordable access to advanced biopharmaceuticals for global patient populations. We are developing advanced therapies that have the potential to benefit billions of patients, thus making healthcare both more effective and more equitable around the world. Along with Sandoz, we share a long-term commitment to increase patient access to high-quality biosimilars.

After successfully partnering Mylan, our collaboration with Sandoz is part of our journey of moving up the value chain. In this partnership, Biocon will get an opportunity to participate not only in end to end development and manufacturing of the partnered products but also in obtaining regulatory approvals and commercializing them in the chosen geographies.

This collaboration is also in keeping with Biocon's long-term strategy of targeting the global opportunity offered by the next wave of biosimilar products.

What does the agreement with Sandoz mean for Biocon’s existing collaboration with Mylan?

The biosimilars being developed under the Biocon and Sandoz partnership is outside the portfolio being developed with Mylan and we are confident that this collaboration will be equally strong and meaningful in furthering our shared vision of expanding access to affordable biologics for patients globally.

Biocon and Mylan have one of the longest-standing partnerships in the global biosimilars space. We have leveraged our mutual strengths to build one of the largest and most diverse biosimilar pipelines, spanning biosimilar monoclonal antibodies, other recombinant proteins, and insulin analogs. We continue to work closely in advancing some of these products to be commercialised in various developed markets. We immensely value our partnership with Mylan and believe our joint portfolio will deliver near term value growth for us.

Are you aware if other global biosimilars players are also working on the same drugs that Biocon and Sandoz are collaborating on?

While we cannot comment on the pipelines of other companies, we believe there will be competition. However, given that biosimilars is a complex area with high entry barriers there will be a limited number of players, which makes it an attractive opportunity – and by beginning our work together now, we continue to be ahead of competition.

tags #Biocon #Business #Companies

most popular

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

Time to invest in value picks? 20 stocks trading below 5-yr PE rose up to 4000%

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

HDFC Bank Q3 profit rises 20%; loan growth strong, but has asset quality hiccups

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Yes Bank – strong liability to support growth

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.