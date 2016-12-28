Bihar unit to add Rs 80-100 crore to revenue: Globus Spirits

Globus Spirits has commenced production at its Bihar unit in Decmeber. The unit has a capacity of 80,000-1,00,000 liters per day and will get Rs 80-100 crore revenue, Shekhar Swarup, ED of the company said.
Dec 28, 2016, 01.37 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Swarup said that the plant would see 80 percent capacity utilisation. “The region has low raw material prices and has a high demand for extra neutral alcohol,” he added.

Extra neutral alcohol is the finished product of Bihar distillery. Globus is aiming to do import substitution of alcohol that comes in from either UP, Punjab or Maharashtra, Swarup said.

In the second half of 2016, along with this West Bengal distillery also coming on line. Growth in Q4 will include income from both Bihar and West Bengal.

