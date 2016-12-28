Dec 28, 2016, 01.37 PM | Source: CNBC-TV18
Globus Spirits has commenced production at its Bihar unit in Decmeber. The unit has a capacity of 80,000-1,00,000 liters per day and will get Rs 80-100 crore revenue, Shekhar Swarup, ED of the company said.
Like this story, share it with millions of investors on M3
Bihar unit to add Rs 80-100 crore to revenue: Globus Spirits
Globus Spirits has commenced production at its Bihar unit in Decmeber. The unit has a capacity of 80,000-1,00,000 liters per day and will get Rs 80-100 crore revenue, Shekhar Swarup, ED of the company said.
Shekhar Swarup (more)
ED, Globus Spirits |