Bihar House passes Bill for planned development of industrial areas Patna

The Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill seeking to further empower the Bihar Industrial Development Authority for ensuring systematic growth of industrial areas, amid a walkout staged by opposition parties.

The Bihar Industrial Development Authority (Amendment), Bill, 2017, provides, among other things, cancellation of a land allotment by the authority if the concerned land has not been used for the stated purpose over a certain specified period.

The Bill also empowers the authority to take stern action against encroachments on its land. However, even before state Industries minister Jai Kumar Singh had moved the Legislation, leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav got up and asked "why are industrialists not investing money in Bihar?"

Hurling a barb at the JD(U)-BJP combine, he said "where is the problem now. With the same party in power at the Centre and in the state, Bihar is now being driven by a double engine, a bullet engine.

Also, the government at the Centre is a favourite of big industrialists". "Why can not this ruling dispensation use its clout with the industrialists to set up some units in Bihar.

It will provide employment to some of the state's millions of jobless youths", Yadav said before taking his seat and leading the opposition walkout minutes afterwards. After getting nod from the assembly, the bill was also passed by the Legislative Council.

Two Bills passed by the Assembly yesterday were also passed today by the Legislative Council which witnessed some commotion following RJD members, led by former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, disrupting the proceedings over the issue of law and order in the state.

Among the two Bills, one sought to replace an ordinance that was promulgated for transfer of 10 acres of land of agriculture department to the tourism department for building of a multi-purpose lighting centre and garden based on the life of 10th Sikh Guru Guru Gobind Singh.

The other Bill provided for better administration of the Special Security Group (SSG) entrusted with the security of Chief Minister and former Chief Ministers in the state.