Aug 29, 2017 03:55 PM IST | Source: PTI

BIAL-Accenture agreement for co-innovation center at airport

The focus of the digital transformation is to improve the traveller's journey, create new revenue opportunities and realise operational efficiencies through an agile approach for BIAL and its business partners, it said.

BIAL-Accenture agreement for co-innovation center at airport

Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) today said it has signed an agreement with Accenture to set up a co-innovation center at the Kempegowda International Airport here, aimed at transforming passenger experience and creating a future-ready airport.

The center will incubate and develop digital solutions using future-ready technologies to provide more engaging passenger experience, BIAL said in a release. Stating that BIAL has embarked on an 'ambitious journey' to create a digitised and intuitive destination airport for travellers, it said Accenture would help define a digital road map for BIAL and develop tailor made solutions using a combination of digital technologies including IoT, advanced analytics, AI, robotics, in addition to social and mobile platforms.

The focus of the digital transformation is to improve the traveller's journey, create new revenue opportunities and realise operational efficiencies through an agile approach for BIAL and its business partners, it said.

"BIAL is moving forward into the next phase of its digital transformation journey. We understand that it is key for our business to reflect the new reality of the industry in which we operate," BIAL Executive Director and President Hari Marar said.

He said in today's digitally agile world, customers expect them to be completely aware and in tune with their needs to enable more intelligent interactions.

The BIAL-Accenture Co-Innovation Centre will be located at the airport. Drawing on Accenture's travel and aviation expertise, the center will incubate ideas identified in the digital road map and will also involve current and new ecosystem partners as well as start-ups from BIAL and Accenture’s networks, the company said, adding that the center would tap the Accenture Innovation Architecture, focused on the travel industry.

