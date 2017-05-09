Bhushan Steel in talks with banks for debt resolution
"The company is in discussion with banks for arriving at long-term solutions for the debt but nothing is finalised so far. There is no other discussion being done with any other bank for refinancing," Bhushan Steel said in a filing to BSE.
Debt-laden Bhushan Steel today said it is in talks with banks to find long-term solutions with regard to the company's debt.
The company's reply was in response to a clarification sought by the bourses on media report which said that "Bhushan Steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway".