May 09, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Bhushan Steel in talks with banks for debt resolution

"The company is in discussion with banks for arriving at long-term solutions for the debt but nothing is finalised so far. There is no other discussion being done with any other bank for refinancing," Bhushan Steel said in a filing to BSE.

Debt-laden Bhushan Steel today said it is in talks with banks to find long-term solutions with regard to the company's debt.

The company's reply was in response to a clarification sought by the bourses on media report which said that "Bhushan Steel may be brought under S4A; likely to close refinancing from German bank; due diligence underway".

Bhushan Steel further informed the bourses that it has no role in increase in price of company's script whatsoever and added that market forces are deciding factor for the same.

