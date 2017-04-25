App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 25, 2017 12:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL's largest Rs 10,000 cr power project in Bangladesh takes off

State-run BHEL today said its largest power project order in the international market, valued at Rs 10,000 crore, in Bangladesh has taken off.

"Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL)'s largest ever export order, valued at Rs 10,000 crore, for setting up 1,320 MW (2x660 MW) Maitree Super Thermal Power Project in Bangladesh has taken off, following the issuance of the 'Notice To Proceed' by the developer," the company said in a BSE filing.

The order has been secured from Bangladesh India Friendship Power Company Pvt Ltd (BIFPCL), a 50:50 JV company of NTPC and Bangladesh's BPDB.

"BHEL has arranged debt financing for the project from the EXIM Bank of India for which the loan agreement between EXIM Bank of India and BIFPCL has been signed in March, 2017," the power equipment maker said.

Shares of BHEL were trading 2.33 per cent higher at Rs 180.30 apiece on BSE.

tags #Bangladesh #BHEL #BSE #Business #EXIM #NTPC

