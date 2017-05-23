Bhel commissions 3rd unit of 1,980 MW Prayagraj plant in UP

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has commissioned the third unit of the 1,980 MW Prayagraj super thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh.

With the commissioning of the third unit, Bhel has successfully executed the 1,980 MW coal-based supercritical thermal power project in Uttar Pradesh, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Located in Bara tehsil in Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh, the project is owned by Prayagraj Power Generation Company Limited (PPGCL), a subsidiary company of Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd," BHEL said. The first two units of the project (3x660 MW), commissioned earlier by BHEL, are already under commercial operation.

Shares of BHEL were trading 2.97 per cent lower at Rs 156.95 on BSE.