May 25, 2017 12:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL commissions 270 MW thermal unit in Maharashtra

The newly commissioned unit is part of RattanIndia Nasik Power Ltd's 5x270 MW thermal power project.

BHEL commissions 270 MW thermal unit in Maharashtra

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has commissioned a 270 megawatt (MW) thermal unit at Sinnar in Nashik district of Maharashtra.

The newly commissioned unit is part of RattanIndia Nasik Power Ltd's 5x270 MW thermal power project.

"This is the fourth unit to be commissioned at this project. Significantly, the milestone has been achieved within 35 days of commissioning of the third unit," Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) said in a BSE filing.

BHEL said so far it has successfully commissioned 14 sets of 270 MW rating in the country, including nine sets for the RattanIndia group.

Shares of BHEL were trading 0.60 per cent up at Rs 150.95 on BSE.

