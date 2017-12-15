App
Dec 15, 2017 03:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bhel bags Rs 7,300 cr order to set up plant in Tamil Nadu

PTI
 
 
Power equipment maker Bhel said today that it has won a Rs 7,300 crore order for setting up a Supercritical Thermal Power Project (TPP) in Tamil Nadu.

The order for setting up the 2x660 MW Udangudi TPP has been placed on the state-owned firm by Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Ltd (TANGEDCO), Bhel said in a statement.

This is the fourth order for supercritical sets finalised in the last three years by TANGEDCO, and all the four orders have been won by Bhel.

The previous three orders viz 2x660 MW Ennore SEZ, 1x800 MW North Chennai Supercritical TPP Stage-III and 2x800 MW Uppur TPP were also secured by Bhel on International Competition Bidding (ICB) basis, the company said.

Located at Udangudi in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, the greenfield project will be executed by Bhel on Engineering, Procurement, Construction (EPC) basis.

The Bhel's scope of work in the current contract involves design, engineering, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and civil works for the entire plant including sea water intake & outfall systems.

The key equipment for the project will be manufactured at Bhel’s various plants across the country including Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Thirumayam and Bengaluru. Its 'Power Sector - Southern Region' will be responsible for civil works, erection and commissioning of the equipment.

The implementation of the new projects will help foster growth in Tamil Nadu and provide easy access to electricity to the people of the state.

Bhel has a significant share of 83 per cent in the state’s coal-based generating capacity and has been a major partner in the power development programme of Tamil Nadu.

