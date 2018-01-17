BHEL bags Rs 2,800-cr order for power project in Maharashtra

State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has won a Rs 2,800 crore contract for 660 MW supercritical thermal power project in Maharashtra.

It will be set up as an expansion project of Maharashtra State Power Generation Company's (MAHAGENCO) Bhusawal Thermal Power Station in Jalgaon district, BHEL said in a BSE filing.

BHEL's scope of work for this brownfield expansion project includes design, engineering, manufacture, supply, construction, erection, testing and commissioning of 1X660 MW supercritical coal-based thermal set and civil works.

It said the 1,420 MW Bhusawal TPS(thermal power station) is equipped with 2 sets each of 210 MW and 500 MW ratings.

"The key equipment for the contract will be manufactured at BHEL's Trichy, Haridwar, Bhopal, Ranipet, Hyderabad, Jhansi, Thirumayem and Bengaluru plants while the company's power sector - western region shall be responsible for civil works and erection and commissioning of the equipment," the company said.

BHEL said it has a longstanding partnership with MAHAGENCO and has a significant share of 81 per cent in the coal-based power stations installed in the state by the utility.

The company is the market leader in both subcritical as well as supercritical segments in the country.