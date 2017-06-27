BHEL bags 15 MW solar PV plant order in Gujarat

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has secured an order for setting up a 15 MW solar photovoltaic power plant on EPC basis in Gujarat.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited placed the order for setting up a plant at Gujarat Solar Park in Charanka, the power equipment maker said in a statement.

This will be BHEL's first ground-mounted Solar PV project in Gujarat. The company is presently executing over 180 MW of ground-mounted and rooftop Solar PV projects across the country, it said.

BHEL has been contributing to the national initiatives for developing and promoting renewable energy-based products on a sustained basis since the past three decades, the company said.

It has enhanced its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells to 105 MW and solar modules to 226 MW per annum.

In addition, space-grade solar panels using high-efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are manufactured at its Electronic Systems Division, Bengaluru.

It is one of the few companies in India whose solar business is backed by a dedicated R&D team.

BHEL offers EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid- interactive SPV power plants and has set up solar plants in various locations in India including the Lakshadweep Islands for island electrification.