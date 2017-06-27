App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Jun 27, 2017 03:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

BHEL bags 15 MW solar PV plant order in Gujarat

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited placed the order for setting up a plant at Gujarat Solar Park in Charanka, the power equipment maker said in a statement.

BHEL bags 15 MW solar PV plant order in Gujarat

State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has secured an order for setting up a 15 MW solar photovoltaic power plant on EPC basis in Gujarat.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemical Limited placed the order for setting up a plant at Gujarat Solar Park in Charanka, the power equipment maker said in a statement.

This will be BHEL's first ground-mounted Solar PV project in Gujarat. The company is presently executing over 180 MW of ground-mounted and rooftop Solar PV projects across the country, it said.

BHEL has been contributing to the national initiatives for developing and promoting renewable energy-based products on a sustained basis since the past three decades, the company said.

It has enhanced its state-of-the-art manufacturing lines of solar cells to 105 MW and solar modules to 226 MW per annum.

In addition, space-grade solar panels using high-efficiency cells and space-grade battery panels are manufactured at its Electronic Systems Division, Bengaluru.

It is one of the few companies in India whose solar business is backed by a dedicated R&D team.

BHEL offers EPC solutions for both off-grid and grid- interactive SPV power plants and has set up solar plants in various locations in India including the Lakshadweep Islands for island electrification.

tags #Business #Companies #India

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.